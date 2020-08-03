Gasoline demand could be trending higher. Where does Texas stand?

Average gas prices have remained quiet for a fifth straight week, with prices fluctuating less than a few cents per gallon over the last month.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said while it’s been a bit of a bore, it’s certainly still to motorists’ advantage as prices remain at their lowest seasonally in well over a decade.

“Gasoline demand looks to be trending higher, but just barely, which could eventually end the stable gas prices,” De Haan said.

Texas gas prices have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.86/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“For now, heading into the last few weeks of summer, I don’t think we’ll see the national average eclipse $2.25 per gallon, so if you’re making plans for Labor Day, that will mean just about everyone is in the $2 per gallon range, with the exception of California and Hawaii,” De Haan said. “It won’t be a bad time if you’re choosing to hit the road, as over a dozen states still have average gas prices under $2 per gallon.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.39/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today.

The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 53.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

August 3, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

August 3, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 3, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 3, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

August 3, 2015: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 3, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

August 3, 2013: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

August 3, 2012: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

August 3, 2011: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

August 3, 2010: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.00/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.02/g.

• San Antonio – $1.72/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.74/g.

• Austin – $1.82/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.83/g.