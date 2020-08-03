Lamar State Port Arthur hosting free COVID-19 testing; see how YOU can participate

Lamar State College Port Arthur will host free COVID-19 testing for employees and members of the community Tuesday through Thursday (Aug. 4-6).

The testing, which is free of charge, takes place Tuesday from 8 to 11 a.m. for LSCPA employees only.

Testing becomes available to the general public at no charge on Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Testing for the community continues on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

All testing is taking place at the Carl Parker Multipurpose Center, located at 1800 Lakeshore Drive in Port Arthur.

To expedite testing, participants should register online the day before arrival. The link to register is https://honu.dxresults.com/PatientSignup.aspx?LabId=290. Those being tested must also bring a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, or a campus ID.

“COVID-19 testing is an important tool to help prevent the spread of this virus,” LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard said. “Testing makes us aware of our health status, which allows us to protect ourselves, our family, coworkers, and students.”