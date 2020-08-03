New NISD superintendent, school board president talk goals for school district

NEDERLAND — Dr. Stuart Kieschnick is the new superintendent of the Nederland Independent School District.

NISD’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously at Monday night’s special meeting to elect Kieschnick after he was named the lone finalist.

Kieschnick replaces previous superintendent Dr. Robin Perez, who resigned two months ago due to health complications.

School Board President Micah Mosley said board members were convinced Kieschnick was the best option for the district after only one round of interviews.

“We needed a transformational leader that inspires, motivates, empowers and supports our administration and staff,” Mosley said. “A visionary leader that challenges assumptions and the status quo, and an ethical role model that will be honest, trustworthy and fair.

“A visible, accessible and approachable leader, someone that you can engage with both at the grocery store and expect to see at kindergarten graduation ceremonies or a Friday night football game.”

Mosley said a superintendent is someone that is driven by a strong conviction and calling to improve student outcomes.

Kieschnick is that person.

“We believe Kieschnick is the perfect fit as the next superintendent of Nederland ISD and we look forward to him leading our school district,” Mosley said.

The previous NISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction was chosen out of 23 qualified applicants.

Applicants came from within the district and across the United States.

Kieschnick said he is honored to lead Nederland ISD as the new superintendent of schools.

“I’m really, really excited,” he said. “This is the job I’ve wanted for a long time now. I’ve set my sights on it. It’s a good school district and I’m ready to take it from good to great.”

Kieschnick is a former graduate of Nederland High School and has worked in the district as an educator, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent since 1991.

All three of his degrees, undergraduate, master’s and doctorate, come from Lamar University.

Kieschnick said he is excited to bring his expertise and Bulldog pride into this new role.

“I really feel like I’m well qualified for this job,” he said. “I’ve been a teacher and a coach at the middle school level. I’ve been a teacher and coach at the high school level. I’ve been assistant superintendent for the last 14 years. I know what works and what doesn’t. I have a strong appreciation for these students and staff and I’m looking forward to leading this district through team efforts to get things done together.”

Kieschnick’s future focus is on getting past COVID-19, seeing the bond finished and bringing new ideas district wide.

“We are going to put students first,” he said. That’s why we are here, and then we are going to be a good steward to taxpayers’ money and make this district something special.”

State law requires a 21-day waiting period before a finalist can be hired. Nederland ISD Board of Trustees will vote on Kieschnick’s contract at the Aug. 25 meeting.