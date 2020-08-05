Health officials say Port Arthur woman dies as a result of COVID-19

A Port Arthur woman’s death was reported Wednesday by health officials, marking the city’s 15th coronavirus-related fatality of 2020.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department identified the individual as a White female between 80 and 84 years old.

It has been determined the individual had underlying health conditions, health officials said.

Wednesday’s news follows a report from the Port Arthur Health Department, which indicated the city confirmed 16 additional Port Arthur residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of positive test results since testing began of Port Arthur residents to 763.

Health officials said 70 local residents were released from quarantine between July 27-31.

Please call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:

(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)