August 7, 2020

  • 91°

Nederland Police blotter for July 27 – Aug. 2

By PA News

Published 12:06 am Friday, August 7, 2020

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from July 27 to Aug. 2:

  • Jesse Askew, 38, warrant other agency
  • Perry Heard, 27, riding bike on wrong side of road
  • Juan Deras, 34, driving while intoxicated-open container
  • Sarah Guillen, 21, warrant other agency
  • Ruben Chavez Jr., 29, warrant other agency/evading arrest with previous convictions

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from July 27 to Aug. 2:

July 27

  • Assault causes bodily injury — family violence was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of South 29th Street.
  • Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue F.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 300 block of South 17th Street.

July 28

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Pine Lane.
  • Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An officer found a felon to be in unlawful possession of a firearm and in violation of City Code-Discharge of Firearm or Other Device in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

July 29

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue A.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 300 block of North 35th Street.
  • Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 700 block of Pirates Cove.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
  • A person was arrested for riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

July 30

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 800 block of North 15th Street.

July 31

  • Assault family violence was reported in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of South 12th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Aug. 1

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North Memorial Highway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial Highway.

Aug. 2

  • Assault — family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue H.
  • Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue N.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and evading arrest with prior convictions in the 600 block of Nederland Avenue.
Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Check this Out

  • Business

  • Education