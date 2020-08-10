2 Port Arthur deaths linked to COVID-19 reported Monday

Two deaths reported Monday are the 16th and 17th linked to COVID-19 for Port Arthur residents, health officials said.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department said one individual was a Hispanic male between 65 and 70 years old, and the other individual was an African American male between 75 and 80 years old.

It has been determined both individuals had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

On Friday, the health department confirmed 10 additional Port Arthur residents tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the city’s total up to 786 since testing began. The city is expected to update both totals Monday evening.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:

(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)