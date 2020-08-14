Francisco (Frank) Garcia, 91, a longtime resident of the Groves and Port Arthur areapassed away on August 10, 2020.

He spent his final days surrounded by family.

Frank was born on March 9, 1929 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Justina Collazo and Jesus Carmen Garcia Sr.

He was the second oldest of eight brothers and three sisters.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on May 11, 1948 and was part of the Military Police in the Korean War, serving his country proudly with an honorable discharge on May 10, 1952 with the rank of Sergeant.

He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, two Good Conduct Medals, Army Distinguished Unit Emblem, and United Nations Medal.

He married his wife, Vera Gonzales, on June 21, 1953, and they were married for almost 65 years until her passing on June 12, 2018.

He worked as a pumper at Fina Oil and Chemical Company in Groves and retired from there in 1992.

He was a gentle soul and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is now resting in peace and heaven has gained an angel.

We will all remember his kindness, his wit, his smile, his laugh, and how he led by example.

His strength and his willingness to always help others will never be forgotten.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and hiswife Vera.

He is survived byhis children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Three sons, Carlos Garciaand Teresa of Harlingen, Mario Garcia of Groves and Luis Garcia and Paula of Louisiana.

Two daughters, Adela Swann of Groves and Emelda Ochoa and Roy of Montgomery.

Five grandchildren Daniel Swann, Miranda Garcia and JR, Joshua Goldwire, Chris Garcia and Katie Garcia Ryland and Cote’.

Seven great grandchildren Ryllie, Fynlee, Brody, Harvee, Logan, Crew and Luke.

He was also preceded by his brothers, Guadalupe (Lupe) Garcia, Victoriano (Henry) Garcia and George Garcia.

He is survived by his brothers, Phillip Garcia, Jose (Joe) Angel Garcia, Richard Garcia, Jesus Carmen Garcia Jr., Andrew Garcia and his sisters, Hope Herrera, Gloria Reyes, and Mary Alice Llanes.

Due to COVID-19, Frank’s family regrets that his service will be for immediate family only.

A graveside service with full Military Honors will be held at Memory Gardens in Nederland on Wednesday, August 19th at 11am.

Arrangements were entrusted to Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, TX.

Those family members attending the graveside service will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Floral arrangement deliveries are being accepted by Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, before Wednesday morning.