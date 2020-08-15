PHOTOS — KC Southern Railway upgrades its operations
The Kansas City Southern Railway Company performed maintenance this week on railroad crossing at 25th Street, as well as 32nd Street, in Port Arthur.
Officials expect the work to be completed this week.
Doniele Carlson, corporate communications and community affairs, said the regular maintenance ensures the safety and efficiency of operations.
