August 15, 2020

Mary Meaux/The News The Kansas City Southern Railway Company performs maintenance at a crossing at 25th Street.

PHOTOS — KC Southern Railway upgrades its operations

By PA News

Published 12:11 am Saturday, August 15, 2020

The Kansas City Southern Railway Company performed maintenance this week on railroad crossing at 25th Street, as well as 32nd Street, in Port Arthur.

A close-up photo shows where work is being done.

Officials expect the work to be completed this week.

Doniele Carlson, corporate communications and community affairs, said the regular maintenance ensures the safety and efficiency of operations.

A construction worker moves old cross ties at 25th Street.

 

The railroad crossing at 25th Street and Lombardy was closed as Kansas City Southern Railway Company performed maintenance this week.

