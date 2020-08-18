2 tropical concerns continue to make waves for hurricane watchers

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two tropical waves with the possibility to make landfall.

The National Weather Service said one tropical wave is in the eastern Caribbean. This system has a 70 percent chance for development later this week or weekend in the western Caribbean.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said another tropical wave further out in the Atlantic has a 90 percent chance for development.

One or both of these systems could enter the Gulf of Mexico next week.

“It is too early to know how strong these systems will be, or where they could potentially make landfall,” Erickson said.