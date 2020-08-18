COVID-19 cases see uptick for Mid-County, PA as area schools start reopening

Health officials, late Monday night, confirmed more than 30 new cases of coronavirus in Mid County and Port Arthur following weekend and early week reporting.

The uptick in COVID-19 positives comes as Port Neches and Groves public schools prepare to open this week to in-class instruction and the City of Nederland is in the middle of two days of free testing available to the general public.

The testing event closes out from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Nederland Recreation Center, 2301 Avenue H.

City officials said those that get tested should, hopefully, know their results by the end of the week.

Nederland is working with the Texas Military Department, Division of Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Task Force and Health and Human Service to operate the testing site.

Preregistration is not required. Those interested are encouraged to stop by.

On Monday night, the City of Nederland said the total positive COVID-19 test results increased to 302 to start the week with nine new positive cases.

According to city officials, there are 126 active cases in Nederland.

The City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County health departments said the numbers are slightly higher in the Jefferson County/Nederland zip code area with 10 additional residents who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number to 375 since testing began. Those numbers include the City of Nederland.

In Port Arthur, health officials confirmed 16 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of positive tests since testing began to 870.

Call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

In Port Neches, local health departments confirmed six additional residents tested positive as of Monday night, bringing the city’s total to 204 since testing began.

In Groves, local health departments confirmed one additional resident tested positive as of Monday night, bringing the city’s total to 208 since testing began.