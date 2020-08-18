August 18, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Aug. 18, 2020

By PA News

Published 3:29 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Elizabeth Thigpen, 90, of Port Arthur, TX died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Alice J. Wilson, 85, of Cedar Park, Texas formerly of Port Neches, Texas passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Services are under the
direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Commander Leon Cullen Bryant, 80, of Port Neches, Texas died Saturday, August  15, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves, TX.

