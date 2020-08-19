Ballot takes shape for elections in Groves, Port Neches
A few new names have been added to the ballots in the Groves city and Port Neches-Groves Independent School District trustee races.
Voters in Groves will decide on four separate seats for their city; mayor, Ward 2, Ward 4 and city marshal.
Mayor — Ward 1 Councilmember Chris Borne and Ward 2 Councilmember Karen Theis are running for the spot of mayor.
If Borne loses, he maintains his Ward 1 seat because his term is not up. If he wins the mayor’s race, someone will be appointed to complete his unexpired term.
- Ward 2: Newcomers Jeremy Young and Paul Oliver have filed for the seat.
Should Theis lose the mayor’s race, she will also lose her council seat because her term is up.
- Ward 4: Incumbent Kyle Hollier and Rhonda Dugas are running.
- City Marshal: Incumbent Norman Reynolds Jr. has filed, as has Tommy Smith.
Terms are for two years.
PNGISD
Place 6 incumbent Rusty Brittain has drawn two challengers; James Dallon and Danny Viator.
Place 7 incumbent Jake Lefort is unopposed and will retain his seat.
Port Neches
The Place 3 incumbent John Davenport did not draw any opponents this time around and will keep his seat.
The Place 5 incumbent Julie Gauthier is not running for reelection. Terry Schwertner filed for the seat and has no opponents and will automaticity earn the seat.
Important election dates
- Last day to register to vote in the November election — Oct. 5
- First day of early voting — Oct. 19
- Last day of early voting — Oct. 30
- Election Day — Nov. 3
