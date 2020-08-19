Bob West Chip Shots: Check in on pros Andrew Landry, Chris Stroud & Braden Bailey

Andrew Landry looked like he was going to move up on the FedEx points list when he opened the Wyndham Championship with rounds of 66-65 and was tied for fifth. Unfortunately, it was not to be. Landry shot 71-71 on the weekend to finish tied for 42nd and drop from 46 to 48 on the final regular season points list.

Highlight of the COVID-19 interrupted season for Landry was his second PGA Tour victory way back in January in the American Express Championship. That enabled the Port Neches-Groves ex to earn $1,470,860 overall, despite making the cut in only eight of 19 tournaments.

Other than the victory, Landry’s highest finish was a T23 in the season-opening Safeway Championship in September. But the high premium on winning has him sitting pretty entering the FedEx playoff opener this week in Boston. …

Chris Stroud’s 2019-20 season ended when back problems forced him to withdraw after an opening 74 at the Wyndham. Stroud won’t have a chance to play again until the 2020-21 season opener Sept. 10-13 in Napa, California.

Because of injury woes, the former Lamar University great suffered through his least productive season as a pro. He made just six of 18 cuts with two withdrawals. With a best finish of T18 in the Mayakoba Classic, Stroud’s official earnings were only $249,013. …

Braden Bailey, the third of the PNG exes playing professionally, was set for some work this with Landry’s highly regarded Austin instructor —Chuck Cook — after a disappointing finish to the summer portion of the APT schedule.

Bailey, on rounds of 73-65, missed the cut by one shot last week in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was the fourth missed cut for Bailey in seven APT starts and his scores were reflective of a puzzling pattern of inconsistency.

In the seven tournaments, Bailey’s scoring average was 72.6 in first rounds and 67.4 in second rounds. Over the last four tournaments, the score disparity was even greater, going from 74.2 on day one to 65.2 on day two when he was under the gun to make the cut. …

The Monday Senior 50 Plus at Babe Zaharias saw the team of Kenny Robbins, Rick Pritchett, Danny Robbins and Dan Flood win the front with minus-3. On the back, the foursome of Bob West, Earl Richard, Larry Foster and Art Turner placed first at minus 2. …

In the Super Saturday 2-ball at Zaharias the team of Doug LeBlanc, Steve Wisenbaker, Bobby Wactor and Troy Touchet took the front in minus-6 and tied the back at minus-4. Also at minus-4 on the back was the team of Gray Fontenot, Brian Mirabella, Gerald Huebel and Foster. …

The Friday 2-ball saw the team of Larry Reece, Danny Robbins, Lee Bertrand and Bobby Kimball grab the front with minus-4. Minus-5 won the back for James Vercher, Ron Mistrot, Roy Martinez and a ghost player. …

Format for the Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was all points count. Claiming first place with 28 points was the team of Kenny Robbins, Raymond Darbonne, Kimball and Rick Morales. A point back in second was the foursome of Richard, Wactor, Jerry Watson and a ghost player.

Closest to the pin winners were Charles Perez (No. 2), Ted Freeman (No. 7), Richard (No. 12) and Wactor (No. 15).

Golf news should be emailed to rdwest@usa.net