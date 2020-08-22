Entergy celebrates 20 years of fan giveaways, local help

For the 20th summer in a row, Entergy Texas, Inc. donated fans to help low-income customers stay cool and save money.

Port Arthur and Mid-County residents have been frequent recipients of these donations.

This year, the company donated 1,300 boxed fans to 34 agencies and locations across southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 23,200 since the start of the program.

Local recipients included this year were the Salvation Army in Port Arthur and Community Care Prayer Outreach in Nederland.

“The Texas summer heat can be stifling, especially for individuals who don’t have access to air conditioning at home,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. “We know these fans go a long way in helping our low-income customers stay comfortable, and they also help them save money by offering an alternative cooling option.

“Programs like this are successful thanks to the local partners who help us distribute these fans to low-income customers across southeast Texas. We’re grateful for our local cities and agencies who help make this program a success year after year.”

In 2020, the Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation have helped power stronger, healthier communities by contributing approximately $670,000 to more than 100 nonprofit organizations in Texas during the first two quarters of the year.

These grants provided funding and support for broad-based initiatives ranging from education and workforce development to poverty solutions, the arts and community improvement initiatives across southeast Texas.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect customers, Entergy Texas implemented an Enhanced Customer Assistance Plan that includes offering flexible options to extend time to pay with payment arrangements and waiving late fees, if any. Customers requiring such arrangements should call 1-800-ENTERGY (800-368-3749) or visit myEntergy.