Carbon monoxide poisoning leads to numerous deaths in Port Arthur, officials confirm

Local emergency responders have seen 17 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning, six of which were fatal, that are likely tied to the improper use of generators.

In one Port Arthur location, seven people were impacted and three died.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 7 Brad Burnett said the owner of the game room Vida Vinh, 720 Ninth Ave., was approached by some people seeking shelter from the hurricane and he allowed them to stay there. There was a generator that was outside but was moved inside, Burnett said. Generators are supposed to be used outdoors with proper ventilation; officials said, stressing when they are left indoors it leads to the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning. Authorities are still trying to confirm identification of the deceased, two of which are males from Port Arthur. All of the victims are male with the exception of one female who, along with three others, were taken to a local hospital, Burnett said.

An investigation into the incident is underway and autopsies have been ordered, he said.

Port Arthur Deputy Fire Chief and Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Louie Havens said five people in the area were brought to a local hospital in full cardiac arrest. Three of those people did not survive.

Information on the names of the victims was not available.