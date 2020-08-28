Lamar State College Port Arthur announces return-to-school plan

While Lamar State College Port Arthur officials are eager to return to classes as soon as possible, the reality of the aftermath of Hurricane Laura makes it clear that we must give students, faculty and staff the opportunity to more fully recover from this devastating storm.

“With this in mind, Lamar State College Port Arthur administrators have decided to resume classes on Tuesday, September 8, 2020,” Public Information Coordinator Gerry L. Dickert said Friday afternoon.

Staff is planning to return to campus Sept. 2 to continue registering students for the Fall 2020 semester.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days,” Dickert said. “Watch for updates via your LSCPA email, the college’s social media accounts and website (www.lamarpa.edu) as well as local media outlets.”