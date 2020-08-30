City of Port Arthur warns residents to return only if there is power; updates public services

The City of Port Arthur is slowly returning to regular operations after Hurricane Laura. Citizens are urged to return only if power has been restored at their homes.

Declarations due to Hurricane Laura have been lifted/terminated; however, the City of Port Arthur remains under a Disaster Declaration.

Pod Services, issuing water and ice, for citizens of Port Arthur and South County residents will be available beginning at 8 a.m. at Gilham Circle- Barbara Jacket Park, 600-628 Gilham Circle in Port Arthur. The details of City public services available are described below.

If anyone has questions not answered below, contact the City of Port Arthur through Facebook (City of Port Arthur Messenger facebook.com/CityofPortArthur, or call409-983-8143.

Public Services

Transit :

Port Arthur Transit will return to regular service on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Phones will be answered daily from 8–5 for all transportation-related questions. Paratransit riders will be picked up for medically necessary transit trips, beginning Monday, August 31, 2020. Evacuees will be transported to the Civic Center to pick up their vehicles, and those without transportation will be dropped off accordingly.

Those citizens from the Walker County evacuation location will be returning to the Civic Center at 9:00 AM on Monday, August 31, 2020; evacuees from other locations will be returning to Port Arthur on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Medical and special needs evacuees will be transported back by Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Please call 409-983-8767. Greyhound Bus Lines resume Monday, August 31, 2020.

Public Works :

Residential and commercial Solid Waste collections will resume regular schedules beginning Monday, August 31, 2020.

Solid Waste will collect any refrigerators, only if properly secured with tape. Vegetation debris (tree limbs, bushes, plants) will be picked up for three days, beginning Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6, 2020. Any Debris removal must follow these guidelines:

Water Utilities :

Water service utilities have operated continuously, and will continue making repairs as soon as it is safe to do so.

Utilities is working on securing generator power for Sanitary Sewer Lift Stations not on permanent fixed generator power. Sewer service may not be available to neighborhoods which do not have electrical power from Entergy. There is no Boil Water advisory . Water Billing and Collections will resume business on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Floodplain Management :

After a flood, hurricane, or any natural hazard event that causes significant damage, buildings located in SFHAs and other damaged buildings outside of the SFHAs will be inspected.

Homeowners who have sustained damage to your home due to Hurricane Laura must obtain a permit for the replacement and repair of the structural components or mechanical and electrical equipment, is located within a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA). To check to see if your home is in an SFHA, visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center website at https://msc.fema.gov/portal/search or contact the City of Port Arthur Building Official’s Office at (409) 983-8242.

Damage that may meet the “substantial damage” definition must be addressed in accordance with the applicable provisions of the building code and floodplain management ordinance in effect.

City Hall & Facilities :

City Hall and all facilities are still closed due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, however citizens may call departments to receive information and set up appointments beginning Monday.

Proper Use of Portable Generators :

Please adhere to guidelines offered in the proper use of generators. Port Arthur has lost at least three (3) citizens due to improper usage of this type of equipment.