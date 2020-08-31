Sempra talks hurricane’s impact on Port Arthur LNG, recovery funding response

According to Sempra LNG, assessment teams have conducted preliminary, visual inspections of the site of the proposed Port Arthur LNG project, Cameron LNG and the company’s other infrastructure in the Hurricane Laura-impacted region.

The initial evaluation indicates minimal flooding and no catastrophic wind damage, company leaders said.

“Thorough inspections are planned pending confirmation of sufficient site safety and security,” according to Sempra LNG. “The team at Cameron LNG is committed to the restoration of full operations as soon as safely practicable.”

Sempra LNG also announced it was pleased to report all employees in the Gulf Coast are accounted for and safe, and the employees of Cameron LNG are confirmed safe as well.

“We are proud that the Sempra Energy Foundation immediately pledged $500,000 toward Hurricane Laura recovery and relief efforts in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, with the goal of enlisting partners and others in the energy industry across the region to raise an additional $1 million,” according to Sempra LNG.

“We will actively work with local community leadership to help direct funds to reach those in need, as well as assist our neighbors in rebuilding these communities as we have in years past.”