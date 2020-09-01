James Russell Carr was born in Port Neches, Texas, on August 15, 1933.

He was the third child of Cromiel Anson Carr and Nina Carr Warner.

James left for his heavenly home August 28, 2020, at the age of 87 years 13 days in San Antonio, Texas, where he evacuated during hurricane Laura.

James attended school in Port Neches and graduated from Port Neches High in 1952.

During his years in high school he was on the football and track teams.

Shortly after graduation, James went to work for Texaco, Port Arthur where he worked until his retirement in 1992.

He retired as Head Supervisor of #3 CAT Unit.

In 1953 he joined the United States Army and served 3 years with 16 months in Korea.

In 1956 James joined the Texas National Guard and served 33 years in the Engineering, Airborne Artillery and Dredge Units in Port Arthur and Port Neches.

He retired as First Sergeant.

James enjoyed building trucks and cars.

In his retirement years he restored a 1953 Chevy truck, a 1939 Buick and a 1946 Cadillac limo.

In his lifetime he owned well over 100 different vehicles.

James also helped numerous folks with their car problems.

James was a member of Magnolia Assemble of God Church in Port Neches where he served for many years as a trustee.

He loved his church family dearly. In 1957 James wed Elaine Schaefer Carr.

They were married almost 63 years at the time of his death.

The Lord blessed their union with Timothy James (Tim) Carr in 1962 and in 1963 with their second son, Don R. Carr.

James was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anna Ponder (Roy); brother, T.J. Carr; son, Rev. Timothy James (Tim) Carr; and nephew, Dr. Craig Ponder.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine M. Carr; son, Don R. and his wife Christie of Bridge City, TX; Tim’s wife, Catherine Carr of Hermitage, PA; grandchildren, Eric and Nora Carr of Davenport, IA; Rev. Jacob and Ana Deal of Sharon, PA; Michael and Allison Carr of Clinton Township, MI; Alexander (Sasha) Carr of Hermitage, PA; Bradley and Cassie Freeman of Bridge City, TX; and Hope Carr (Chris Huber) of San Antonio, TX. Also his inherited great grandchildren, Brett and Morgan Ramsey of Lumberton, TX; Drake Davis of Little Cypress, TX; and Callie Cormier of Bridge City, TX; and nephew, Richard Ponder (Nancy) of Danville, CA; Also his great grandchildren, Ronan and Edven Carr of Davenport, IA; and Isaiah, Titus James and Loretta Deal of Sharon, PA; Levi Carr of Clinton Township; MI; Raelyn Freeman of Bridge City, TX; Rowan Bukowsky of Bridge City, TX; and Reed Ramsey of Lumberton, TX and due October 14th Race Ramsey.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 2:00 p.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Montgomery officiating.

In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution in honor of James R. Carr may be made to Magnolia Assembly of God Church; P.O. Box 97, Port Neches, Texas 77651; designated for debt retirement or Pleasant Hills Home for Children.

Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social distancing while attending James’ visitation and service.

All guests are required to wear a face mask before entering Melancon’s Funeral Home.

James will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.