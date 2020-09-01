Kathleen Myrtle Williams Bobbitt was born on August 22, 1928 and went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2020 at the age of 92.

She was born to Hiram and Toni Williams in Niangua, Missouri and was the second of three girls.

She married Norris Bobbitt Jr. on September 2, 1949 and soon became lifelong residents of Port Neches, TX with their three daughters.

She was a member of First United Methodist, Port Neches where she enjoyed her role as secretary for the Fidelis Sunday School Class and singing alto with the Chancel Choir.

She loved to bowl competitively and you could find her doing the crossword puzzle each morning with her coffee.

She was also a volunteer both at Mid Jefferson Hospital and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Kathleen and Norris enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and after his death, she began visiting a variety of international destinations with other widows.

She has now reunited with her parents and husband after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Kathleen is survived by her three daughters, Patti Romero and husband Joey; Norresa Allen and husband Phil; and Tamara Roberts and husband

James all of Port Neches.

Some of her greatest blessings were her grandchildren – Claysey Romero of Port Neches; Jason (and Katherine) Allen of Lumberton; Tony (and

Emilie) Romero of Port Neches; Katy (and Stephen) Woodard of Nashua, New Hampshire; Brian Roberts of Port Neches; Jennifer (and Brian) Curtis of Silsbee; Carrie (and Zach) Belknap of Lumberton; and Agnes Romero of Port Neches. Alicia Permenter of Port Arthur is an honorary

granddaughter.

Her great-grandchildren are Lily and Eli Allen, Olivia and William Woodard, Rye and Milo Curtis, and Eleanor Belknap, along with another

great-grandchild on the way.

Kathleen is also survived by her sister Flo Case, nephew Paul (and Susie) Nease, and nieces Hirama (and Don) McCracken, and Kimber (and

Dale) Kyle along with their families.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her sister, Imojune Nease.

Due to Covid-19, the family is planning to have a private service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home Port Neches.