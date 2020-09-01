Mr. Rufus James Francois Jr. of Port Arthur, Texas died Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

He was born on July 26, 1963 and was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for 57 years.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, his parents, two brothers, and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Live Oak Cemetery.