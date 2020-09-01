Rufus James Francois Jr.
Mr. Rufus James Francois Jr. of Port Arthur, Texas died Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
He was born on July 26, 1963 and was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for 57 years.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, his parents, two brothers, and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Live Oak Cemetery.
