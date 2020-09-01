Wilbert Shields Jr. passed away at his home in Houston, Texas on August 22, 2020.

Born in Charenton, Louisiana on December 5th, 1938.

Wilbert graduated in 1956 from Lincoln High School in Port Arthur.

Following 2 years of active duty service in the United States Army he went on to become a proud graduate of Prairie View A&M University in 1962.

Full details of his passing and arrangements can be found at: www.facebook.com/wilbertshield sjr.