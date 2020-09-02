Free COVID-19 testing Thursday, Friday in Port Arthur

Free COVID-19 testing availability is planned this week in Port Arthur.

The walk-up testing will be provided by the City of Port Arthur and State of Texas on Thursday and Friday.

Testing will be facilitated at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until facilitators exhaust all testing supplies.

No preregistration is required. Simply show up, register on site and get tested.