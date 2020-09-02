Port Neches Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 24-30

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Aug. 24 to Aug. 30:

Nathan Stewart, 47, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30:

Aug. 24

Theft was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

Aug. 25

No reports.

Aug. 26

No reports.

Aug. 27

Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Block Street.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street.

Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

An assault was reported in the 800 block of Grigsby.

Aug. 28

No reports.

Aug. 29

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2300 block of First Street.

An assault was reported in the 600 block of East Kitchen.

Aug. 30