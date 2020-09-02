September 2, 2020

Port Neches Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 24-30

By PA News

Published 12:04 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Aug. 24 to Aug. 30:

  • Nathan Stewart, 47, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30:

Aug. 24

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

Aug. 25

  • No reports.

Aug. 26

  • No reports.

Aug. 27

  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Block Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street.
  • Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Grigsby.

Aug. 28

  • No reports.

Aug. 29

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2300 block of First Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 600 block of East Kitchen.

Aug. 30

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
