Kenneth Swallow “$GMONEY$”
Kenneth “GMONEY” Swallow departed this life at the age of 30, on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
He was a member of the 2009 graduating class of Memorial High School.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Sylvia Gorrer; fiancé, Antaneisha “NeNe” McNeal; three children, Kaeson, Kennedii, and Kendalyn Swallow; three sisters, April Gorrer (Michael); Anisha and Alana Swallow; five brothers, Burke & Elijah Swallow, Kirk Jones, Joe Duncan Jr. & Jacobi Duncan; Grandmother, Jessie Gorrer, Grandfather, Toby Duncan (Lena, deceased); seven uncles, Curtis and Danny Gorrer (Denise); Toby Duncan Jr. (Cecilia); Glen Duncan (Karen), William Duncan (Rhonda), Eric Duncan, and Cocker Trahan; eight aunts, Patricia Gorrer, Brenda Wortham (Paul), Renee Trahan, Dorothy Odom, Peggy Pier, Brenda Queen (Paul), Cynthia Jenkins (Ray), and Martini Henry (Robert); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 2 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Compro Event Center, 4155 Cardinal Drive, Beaumont, TX with viewing from 1
p.m. until service time.
Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.
Gerald Joseph Fontnette
Gerald Joseph Fontnette of Port Arthur, Texas transitioned from his earthly life on Monday, August 24, 2020. After a 4... read more