September 5, 2020

Fall football special section publishes Saturday

By PA News

Published 3:44 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

The hard-working student athletes making up football programs across Southeast Texas aren’t ready to let COVID-19 or Hurricane Laura stop them.

To celebrate their determination, Port Arthur Newsmedia’s fall football preview section publishes in Saturday’s edition (Sept. 5).

This promises to be a season unlike any other. Please take some time to celebrate the players, coaches and teams ready for all the gridiron action they can get.

