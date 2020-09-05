Jefferson County returns indictment list

BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments this week for a variety of offenses.

Dwain J. Bernard, also known as Dwain Joseph Bernard and Quentin Rice, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 19.

Marquita Boutte, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 12.

Ebony Taylor, 38,, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 12.

Crystal Jean Jones, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, lisdexamfetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec .9.

Paula Michelle Daigle, 40, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 20, 2019.

Willie Drew, also known as Willie James Drew, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred April 28.

Willie James Drew, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred March 15.

Rodger Dale Allen East, also known as Rodger East and Rodger Dale East, 24, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred June 20.

Vanderrick D. Edwards, also known as Vanderrick Donshae Edwards, Vanderrick Edwards and Vanderrick Donshay Edwards, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Feb. 9.

Sherry Renee Esthay, 47, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 22.

Cordell Marquis Evans, 23, transient, was indicted for forgery (counterfeit) for an incident that occurred May 25.

Eva L. Flores, 50, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 27.

Taylor Frank, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred June 3.

Israel Galvan, also known as Isreal Galvan, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1.

Dontae Ramone Harris, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred May 13.

Jonathan Brent Harvey, also known as Johnathan Brent Harvey, 41, of Jasper was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.

Naqiy Jones, 33, of Stafford, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred June 12.

Devan Wade Lewis, also known as Devan Lewis Lewis, Chase Dean Knox and Devan Louis, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 15.

Cleo Dewayne Marshall, also known as Cleo Marshall, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 25.

Fabian Dewayne Mayfield, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 5.

Brian Keith McZeal II, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 21.

Ian Meadors, 25, of Marksville, Louisiana was indicted for unlawful carrying weapon on licensed premises for an incident that occurred June 7.

Mansontha Antonio Merchant, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred May 30.

Robert Lee Ned, 42, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred June 2.

Quentin Joel Spell, 23, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.

Percy Andrepont, also known as Perc Andrepont and Percy Andrepont Jr., 66, of Beaumont was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred May 17.

Edger Tacaxoy Batz, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to a child for an incident that occurred Oct. 19.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.