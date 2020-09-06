St. Joseph Church seeking donations for Laura victims in Southwest Louisiana

Members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port Arthur are working to help our neighbors in Southwest Louisiana.

In 2017, when Hurricane Harvey heavily damaged the city, donations came in from all over, including Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. Now, the folks at the church are collecting a list of items to be donated to Louisianans in need.

From inside Cody Hall, church member and volunteer Cynthia Gonzalez stood at a table, sorted and packed items. She said they began collecting donations on Wednesday.

“People asked ‘are we going to do something church-wise as an outreach?’” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, working with other volunteers, got the word out among parishioners and the donations began pouring in.

The Rev. Kevin Badeaux, pastor of St. Joseph Church, said a donor with industry gave a truckload of ice that was distributed in the church parking lot earlier this week to approximately 200 families.

Much of Southeast Texans had been without power when Hurricane Laura came ashore near the state line last week.

The church has also worked with other local ministries helping those in need.

Gonzalez said it feels great to give back to others.

Josefina Flores, church member and volunteer, agreed, saying it feels good in her heart to give back.

Badeaux is proud of his congregation and community.

“I’m delighted our parishioners have taken the initiative to do this and I’m blessed to have a really wonderful community here,” Badeaux said.

Badeaux said the people here are resilient, adding it is some of the people who need the most who are the ones who come forward to help first.

“I’m very blessed to be pastor here and do what I do,” he said.

Those wanting to donate essential items for those impacted by Hurricane Laura can do so from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Cody Hall, behind the church, at 4600 Procter St.

The church office is closed on Mondays.

Items needed for the donation drive include:

Water

Canned items (non perishable)

Disposable items such as paper plates, plastic drinking cups, napkins

Big repellent

Sunscreen

Shampoo/conditioner

Toilet paper

Diapers

Baby wipes

Crayolas and coloring books

The church is NOT accepting donations of clothes at this time.