Home belonging to local justice of the peace hit by bullets

Port Arthur Police are investigating after the home of a local justice of the peace was shot a number of times in the early morning hours of Labor Day.

A 911 call was placed at approximately 2:01 a.m. Monday in reference to deadly conduct at the home of Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III.

Police are not releasing the address of the shooting but said it occurred in Port Arthur.

Det. Sadie Guedry said there were people at the home at the time of the shooting but no one was hurt.

Guedry said it is unknown how many times the home was struck or if anything else was hit, such as vehicles or neighboring homes.

The case is under investigation, police said.