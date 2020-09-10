BRIEF — MCT Credit Union leads blood drive
PORT NECHES — MCT Credit Union is hosting the LifeShare Blood Center bus for a blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at 2736 Nall St. in Port Neches.
Donors receive a free T-shirt, and organizers said donations benefit those fighting cancer, sickle cell, surgery patients and accident victims.
For more information, call 409-726-2346.
