Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 31 – Sept. 6
The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6:
- Donna Arnold, 38, other agency warrant(s)
- Blake Foskey, 39, driving while intoxicated
- Jeffery Dietrich, 47, other agency warrant(s)
- Daniel Briggs, 34, interference with emergency telephone call and other agency warrant(s)
- Sarah Nero, 30, public intoxication
- Anthony Cascio, 19, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:
Aug. 31
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.
Sept. 1
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of 10th Street.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
Sept. 2
- Deadly conduct/discharging a firearm was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Seventh Street.
Sept. 3
- A person was arrested for interference with an emergency telephone call and other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 12th Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1700 block of Green Oaks.
Sept. 4
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Ninth Street.
- Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1300 block of Boyd.
Sept. 5
- No reports.
Sept. 6
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Macarthur.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
