Port Neches native joins cast of Saturday Night Live
One of Saturday Night Live’s newest cast members is a Port Neches native.
Andrew Dismukes, who has been a writer for the show for the past three years, will join the big stage where many comedy legends hail from.
Port Neches-Groves Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Julie Gauthier confirmed the news on Thursday.
Dismukes graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 2013.
