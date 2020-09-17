Socorro Salas Burnett passed away in Austin, TX, on September 16.

She was born on September 22, 1924, in Port Arthur, TX, where she was a resident until moving to Austin in recent years.

Family was first to Socorro and her late husband, Wesley Burnett.

She was known for her cooking and baking, especially her specialty, ojarasca cookies.

She was a dedicated member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Port Arthur.

Socorro was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley, as well as her brother and sisters.

Survivors include children Martha Burnett Strapac and Richard Burnett; daughter-in-law Judie Burnett; grandchildren Jason Burnett, Heather Pavia and Tobias Burnett; great-grandchildren Charles Robinson Jr. And Ashlynn Pavia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Private graveside services will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a face mask or covering and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.