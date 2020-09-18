Jefferson County grand jury delivers indictments for meth, cocaine & more
BEAUMONT — Methamphetamines, cocaine and PCP possession made up a majority of crimes that individuals were indicted for this week.
The remaining offenses were a mixed bag of crimes.
- Skyler Lee Authement, 27, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 26.
- Clarence Edward Babineaux, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 13.
- Amanda Kaye Boone, 39, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine for an incident that occurred Feb. 29.
- Carli Holzapfel, 28, of League City was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 17.
- Michael Dean Hebert Jr., 21, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2019.
- John Patrick Higgins, 34, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 15.
- Peter Chung Hoh, 31, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 26.
- Robert E. Keegan Jr., also known as Robert Keegan and Robert Earl Keegan, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 16.
- Christian Samuel Ballard, also known as Christian Sam Ballard and Christian Sam Huey Ballard, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 24.
- Tracy Boyett, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 21.
- Merlin Joseph Fontenette, 53, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.
- Patrick Markeith Griffin, 28, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred June 18.
- Dianett Deshoundaray Bass, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred July 28.
- Andrea Patrice Arriola, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.
- Tracy Boyett, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred May 21.
- Jordan Rhianne Carter, 25, of Nederland was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred May 22.
- Drike Anthony Cormier, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Feb. 25.
- Drike Anthony Cormier, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.
- Lederrick Dwaune Dixon, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 4.
- Kristine Michelle Garcia, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for felony escape for an incident that occurred May 25.
- Darnell Leshawn Johnson, 40, transient, was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred June 5.
- Jermey J. Keil, also known as Jermey Jamal Keil, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred June 28.
- Robert Earl Kelly, 63, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 19.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.
