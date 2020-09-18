Jefferson County grand jury delivers indictments for meth, cocaine & more

BEAUMONT — Methamphetamines, cocaine and PCP possession made up a majority of crimes that individuals were indicted for this week.

The remaining offenses were a mixed bag of crimes.

Skyler Lee Authement, 27, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 26.

Clarence Edward Babineaux, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 13.

Amanda Kaye Boone, 39, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine for an incident that occurred Feb. 29.

Carli Holzapfel, 28, of League City was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 17.

Michael Dean Hebert Jr., 21, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2019.

John Patrick Higgins, 34, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 15.

Peter Chung Hoh, 31, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 26.

Robert E. Keegan Jr., also known as Robert Keegan and Robert Earl Keegan, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 16.

Christian Samuel Ballard, also known as Christian Sam Ballard and Christian Sam Huey Ballard, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 24.

Tracy Boyett, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 21.

Merlin Joseph Fontenette, 53, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.

Patrick Markeith Griffin, 28, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred June 18.

Dianett Deshoundaray Bass, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred July 28.

Andrea Patrice Arriola, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.

Tracy Boyett, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred May 21.

Jordan Rhianne Carter, 25, of Nederland was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred May 22.

Drike Anthony Cormier, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Feb. 25.

Drike Anthony Cormier, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.

Lederrick Dwaune Dixon, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 4.

Kristine Michelle Garcia, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for felony escape for an incident that occurred May 25.

Darnell Leshawn Johnson, 40, transient, was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred June 5.

Jermey J. Keil, also known as Jermey Jamal Keil, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred June 28.

Robert Earl Kelly, 63, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 19.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.