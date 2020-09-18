PAISD student tests for COVID-19, quarantine procedure put in place

Port Arthur Independent School District has been notified of a student confirmed case of COVID-19.

The student will remain at home in quarantine, according to Superintendent of Schools Mark Porterie.

All campus staff and parents are being notified of the case.

Porterie said appropriate measures are being taken to ascertain those individuals that may have come in “close contact” with the student.

UIL guidelines and district protocols will be followed to address potential spread of the virus to other staff and students.

PAISD will continue to update its safety protocols as necessary.

The district will continue regular monitoring of all employees and students on campuses.

Safety precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining safe distances will continue to be followed.

“We will also continue disinfecting and cleaning all school areas routinely to prevent the spread of the virus,” Porterie said.