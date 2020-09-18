Weather officials explain why nearest tropical system could cause weeklong impact
The nearest tropical depression is getting more organized, weather officials said, predicting it will become a tropical storm later today.
According to the National Weather Service, this tropical system may be in the western Gulf of Mexico for a week.
“We are expecting a long duration coastal flooding problem starting this weekend and continuing through next week,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.
Depending on the track of this system, heavy rain will also be a problem, starting Monday and continuing through next week.
There is some wind shear impacting it right now on the western side.
Aircraft reconnaissance will be flying into it this evening.
Tropical Storm Force Winds could begin Sunday, and last into much of next week.
The highest rain totals of 5 to 10 inches will be along and south of the I-10 corridor.
For Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, the timing of most of this rain will be starting Monday and continuing through next week.
