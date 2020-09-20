Nederland making sandbags available Monday morning
NEDERLAND — In anticipation of Tropical Storm Beta, the city of Nederland will have sandbags available starting at 10 a.m. Monday.
The sandbags will be available at 2301 Ave. H, Doornbos Park.
Ten bags per vehicle or address is the limit.
Residency will be confirmed.
Residents must bring a shovel.
