Bulldogs volleyball vs. Goose Creek Memorial moved, setting up important 3-game stretch

Nederland’s volleyball match against Goose Creek Memorial has been postponed until Thursday due to potentially hazardous weather from Tropical Storm Beta.

The storm was expected to make landfall Monday evening well west of Jefferson County, but is forecasted to dump 6 to 10 inches of rain by Thursday with 15 inches in isolated areas.

After starting the season 2-0, the Bulldogs dropped consecutive matches to Kingwood Park and Magnolia West on Saturday. Nederland head coach Allie Crommett said administration at GCM would not allow the team to travel Monday.

Crommett had the option to cancel the match all together, but opted to move the game to Thursday to give her team more time to prepare for district, which starts Sept. 29 against Port Arthur Memorial.

“These last three games are really important for us to fine tune some things,” she said. “We have such a short preseason. Last year, we had something like 25 games in August. By the time we got to district, we were a well-oiled machine. Since we haven’t had much competition, we have to really work in practice.”

Crommett said her team was anxious to get the bad taste out of their mouths after looking “flat” against Magnolia West on Saturday.

“We couldn’t have been better Friday,” she said. “Everybody was really on. Then, we drive two hours Saturday and we did not look like the same team. I told them that we do not have the opportunity to play bad when we only play six games before district.”

The coach said she wants to see her teams’ collective IQ improve during the last three games.

“Our shot selection wasn’t very good,” she said. “They were trying to kill the ball every time. We have to make smarter shots. (GCM) has a big outside hitter that plays all six rotations from last year back. They have a lot of people that, defensively, can be scary for us if we are not smart about where we are putting the ball.”

The Bulldogs will play three days in a row with West Brook on Friday before finishing up non-district play with New Caney on Saturday.