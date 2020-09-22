Peter Michael “Mike” Doyle, 76 of Groves passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

He was born October 17, 1943 in Port Arthur, Texas to Patrick John Doyle and Frances Owlsey Doyle.

Mike proudly served his country in the United States Army where he kept SWLA safe.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1963 and then went on to graduate from Lamar University.

Coach Mike retired from PAISD after 35 years where the last 27 of which were spent at Wheatley Elementary School of Special Programs.

Mike always had his camera in tow and enjoyed taking photos and passing them out, attending his grandsons sporting events, cooking and feeding everyone.

Big Mike loved sharing a joke to brighten someone’s day or even make them a bit uncomfortable but most importantly he started every day at Bruce’s Market Basket with his coffee club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Dianne Doyle of Groves, TX, son, Michael Doyle and wife Rachel of Port Neches, TX, daughter

Carey-Colleen Doyle of Houston, TX, brother Terry Doyle of Port Arthur, TX, sisters in law, Cheryl Doyle of Port Arthur, TX, July Olivier of Port Neches, TX, and Juli Libersat and husband Ricky of Orangefield, TX, grandchildren, Jarod Doyle, Jake Evans and Jaxon Doyle, great grandchild Cole Doyle, nieces Kelly Durso, Katie Lischka, Danielle Jackson and Amberly Sheppard, nephews, Bryan Doyle, Paddy Doyle, Chris Doyle, Justin Olivier and Aaron Libersat.

A visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary Service.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home with Monsignor Kenneth Greig officiating.