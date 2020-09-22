TUESDAY 10am UPDATE: Beta weakens to tropical depression; local impact expected

Beta has weakened to a tropical depression near Victoria, according to the National Weather Service.

It will move up the coast towards Southeast Texas Wednesday and Thursday, as a tropical depression or remnant low.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph are expected Tuesday, with the highest winds along and south of I-10 in Southeast Texas and southern Louisiana.

An additional one to five inches is possible through Thursday.

Where the rain bands set up will be the location for possible flooding, Erickson said.

Storm surge of one to three feet above ground level will continue during high tides across the coast of Texas and Louisiana Tuesday night through Friday.

There is a small threat for an isolated tornado in Southeast Texas and southern Louisiana today.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the storm is 180 miles from Port Arthur.