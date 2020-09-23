DAR welcome new members, awards local scholarships

Constitution Week is Sept. 17-23, and the Daughters of the American Revolution, Captain William Sanders Chapter, in Port Arthur are still alive and celebrating.

It will take more than a pandemic to cool the spirit of patriotism that dwells in the hearts of these ladies.

Their last meeting this year was held in April at the Port Arthur Public Library. Present at that meeting besides Chapter members were two guests, Patsy Lummus, mother, and Heather Low, daughter who aspired to become members.

As of Sept. 5, their applications to National Daughters of the American Revolution in Washington, D.C., were verified and approved by the membership board and these ladies are now welcomed members of the Chapter.

In May, the Chapter mailed out certificates to 20 scholarship winners from Nederland High School, Bob Hope School, Memorial High School and Port Neches-Groves High School.

The scholarships were in the amount of $1,000 awarded to graduating seniors for the colleges of their choice.

Recipients were Kasey Rule, Katelyn Patterson, Melody Youwakim, Han Vo, William Denson, DeMoriah Washington, and Brock Holton at Nederland High School; Jocelyn Diaz, Vicky Longoria, Imelda Barriga and Melany Esquivel at Bob Hope School; Chloe Guidry and Tyson Nguyen at Memorial High School; and Channing Hebert, Zane Hernandez, Kendall Holman, Kristen Nguyen, Travis Wommack, Kaylee Gutierres and Kasidee Sartin at Port Neches-Groves High School.

This is the Carl and Stella White Scholarship, which has been given every year since 1988.

Mrs. White was the first regent of Captain William Sanders Chapter, which began in 1937.

The Chapter hopes to begin monthly meetings once again in the early part of 2021.

In the meantime, ladies interested in joining who have patriotic ancestors in their lineage are invited to contact Chapter Registrar Betty Brownlee at 409-718-5697 to discuss what documents are needed and how to begin the process.

Current officers are Regent Karen Thompson; Vice-Regent Jule Joffrion; Secretary Pat Hyde; Treasurer Bernice Elgar; and Registrar Betty Brownlee.