Tekoa Academy announces return-to-campus plan for Port Arthur, Orange
Tekoa Academy has announced plans for students to return to campus.
Limited face-to-face instruction resumes Thursday at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange.
Virtual classes have continued without disruption, however, face-to-face instruction was temporarily suspended this week due to Tropical Storm Beta.
Only students who were attending face-to-face instruction last week may return to campus Thursday.
For more information, call 409-982-5400.
