Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 16 – 22
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22:
Sept. 16
- Damario Flucas, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Cleveland.
- Open container/possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 3100 block of Main.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.
- Burglary of a vehicle/ criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson.
- A warrant service was completed in the 4200 block of Main.
- Sex offender failure to comply was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.
Sept. 17
- David Maldonado, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Azalea.
- Sherrie Moreno, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Azalea.
- Felicia Smith, 59, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 48000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Joshua Lowe, 35, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Whitaker.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Whitaker.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5400 block of Lana Lane.
- Burglary of a vehicle/ theft of a firearm was reported in the 5400 block of Lana Lane.
- An assault offensive touch was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson Avenue.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5400 block of Garfield.
Sept. 18
- Evelyn Odom, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
- Charlie McAnally III, 25, was arrested for burglary of habitation in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.
- A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
Sept. 19
- Corbin Coy, 24, was arrested in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive for warrants.
- Frank Socia, 40, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Cooley.
- An information report was completed in the 5600 block of 39th.
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Azalea.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
Sept. 20
- Katisha Benjamin, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Cameron Dorsey, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
- Todd Goodsell, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Barbara Kennerly, 60, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- A report for burglary of a building was completed in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3300 block of North Twin City Highway.
Sept. 21
- Travis Smith, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Canal.
- Jacob Brealy, 59, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Macie Huebel, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Main Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Sept. 22
- Elton Harris, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Dr.
- Andrew Hoosier, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of Baird.
- Willie Almendarez, 37, was arrested for assault in the 5400 block of Main.
- Aggravated assault was with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6800 block of Howe.
- Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Dog Wood.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 7100 block of Washington.
- Assault was reported in the 5800 block of Baird.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.
- An information report was completed in the 6200 block of East.
- A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Nottingham.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
You Might Like
City of Port Arthur announces Dryden Place water main break, outlines outages
A water main break has occurred in the 200th block of Dryden Place. Residents from 9th Avenue to 6th Avenue,... read more