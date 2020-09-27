1 dead, 1 in jail following Saturday afternoon shooting

BEAUMONT — An area man is dead and a second is behind bars, charged with murder, authorities said, following a Saturday afternoon shooting.

On Saturday at 2:27 p.m. Beaumont Police responded to the 2400 block of E. Lucas in reference to a shooting victim.

Arriving officers located a deceased victim in the residence who suffered from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police the gunman fled on foot.

The victim is identified as Kevin Kennebrew, 49, from Beaumont. An autopsy has been ordered.

A suspect, Jeremy Demond Tyler, 42, from Beaumont was apprehended in the area of Calder and 10th Street.

He was taken to the Jefferson County jail and booked for murder.