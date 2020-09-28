Army vehicles involved in U.S. 69 wreck; vehicle’s tires suspended over side of overpass

Two 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) Army Motor Transport Operators were involved in a single-vehicle accident in a Load Handling System (LHS) with a trailer en route from Port Arthur to Fort Polk, Louisiana, at approximately 12:16 p.m. Monday.

During heavy rains, a civilian pickup truck swerved in front of the LHS on U.S. 69, according to a release from the 7th Transportation Brigade.

The driver of the LHS immediately conducted evasive maneuvers to avoid the civilian vehicle.

The LHS came to rest onto a concrete barrier and metal guard rail, eventually stopping on an overpass with the right tires suspended over the side of the overpass.

Their actions prevented injury to the civilian(s) and themselves.

The LHS and trailer were safely recovered by the Department of Transportation in conjunction with Army recovery assets.