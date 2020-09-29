New principal named for Nederland’s Central Middle School

NEDERLAND — Erica Gauthier has been named principal at Central Middle School.

The news was announced Tuesday morning by the Nederland Independent School District.

Gauthier said she is honored to lead Central Middle and looks forward to

working with the students, staff and families of the community.

“I value the long-standing tradition of excellence in education at Central Middle School and I will work to ensure that the tradition continues,” Gauthier said. “Together we will provide every child an opportunity to achieve their highest potential.”

More than 700 students attend Central Middle, which includes grades fifth through eighth.

Gauthier has 18 years of educational experience, all within Southeast Texas school districts.

She has served as an assistant principal for five years, with last year as assistant principal at Nederland High School.

Gauthier earned a Masters in Educational Leadership from Lamar University and has extensive knowledge in educational technology and student activities, according to the school district.

Gauthier rose to the top of the applicant pool after two rounds of interviews, according to superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick.

“We congratulate Mrs. Gauthier and look forward to having her as part of our district leadership team,” Kieschnick said. “During her time at Nederland ISD, she has played an integral part in developing processes, integrating technology and showcasing what it means to be committed to excellence, every student, every day.”

Gauthier’s announcement follows news released Sept. 15 that former Central principal Natalie Gomez was named principal of Nederland High School.

Gomez served for seven years as assistant principal at Nederland High and the 2019-20 school year as principal at Central Middle School.

Nederland High’s previous principal, Dr. Steven Beagle, was recently named assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Nederland Independent School District.