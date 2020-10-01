Drive-by shooting rocks Griffing Park neighborhood

Police in Port Arthur are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place just after midnight Monday in the Griffing Park area.

Det. Sadie Guedry confirmed police were called at 12:19 a.m. in relation to the drive-by at a home in the 4600 block of Alamosa.

According to authorities, there was a person or persons in the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

A possible motive for the shooting is unknown.