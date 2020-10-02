Nederland man arrested; police link him to child pornography

NEDERLAND — A local man is facing 10 years in jail and thousands in fines after authorities linked him to numerous cases of child pornography.

Texas Office of the Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed an evidentiary search warrant Thursday morning at a residence in Nederland.

This search warrant was the result of a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline Report involving the upload of child pornography to an online storage account.

Evidence was seized, police said, and 26 year-old Zachary Allen Simon of Nederland was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on ten counts of possession of child pornography, all third degree felony offenses.

His bonds total $2.5 million.

If found guilty, Simon faces a maximum 10-year sentence and $10,000 fine for each offense.