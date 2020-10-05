Dorothy Louise Johnston, 91, of Nederland, Texas passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Oak Grove Nursing Home, Groves, Texas.

Dorothy was born February 16, 1929 in Rosepine, Louisiana to Elvyn and Juanita Simmons.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Nederland.

Dorothy was very artistic in many ways.

She quilted, watercolor painted and stained glass. She enjoyed fishing and was an avid gardener.

Her passion in life was sign language interpreting for the deaf.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Elvyn Augusta Simmons and Juanita Harriet Dunwoodie Simmons; husband, Charles Edward Johnston; sisters, Bernice Nolde, Marie Hawkins, Maureen Moses, Glenda Hunt and Nina Fodell; brother, Donald Simmons.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Carolyn Martin of Nederland; Cathy Moore of Nederland; five grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, George Simmons and sister, Rita Viera and her husband, Johnny.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church – Port Neches; 903 Ave B, Port Neches, TX 77651 or

Triangle Baptist Church; P.O. Box 1267, Nederland, TX 77627.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Colmesneil Cemetery in Colmesneil, Texas.