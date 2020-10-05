MONDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Category 2 hurricane Delta could hit Friday; local projections shared
Delta is strengthening. It should be a hurricane by Tuesday.
Because the center of circulation of Delta has been re-forming west and southwest Monday, the forecast track has shifted further west, according to the National Weather Service.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said landfall projections are showing a category 1 or 2 hurricane on Friday along the Louisiana coast.
Storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rain will be threats along and to the east of where Delta makes landfall.
The storm is 1,300 miles from Port Arthur.
Tropical Storm wind speed probabilities are 20-40 percent for Southeast Texas. It’s less than 10 percent for hurricane force winds.
Tides will run one to two feet above normal Wednesday and Thursday.
As Delta approaches the coast on Friday, tides will be higher to the east of the center, and lower to the west of the center.
Rain totals through Saturday from this storm for Southeast Texas is expected to be 0.10-0.50 inches.
